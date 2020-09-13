MONMOUTH – Arline Barbara Brydon “Barb” passed away on Sept. 5, 2020 with her family at her side. She was born in South Portland on Dec. 17, 1929 to James Bridge and Lillian Small.

Arline worked for Cook, Everett and Pennell for several years. After her children were grown, she returned to work as a receptionist for Dr. M.C. Hothem in Portland.

Arline was a member of Woodford’s Congregational Church and past president of the Windham Hill Club in WIndham.

Arline was an amazingly strong woman who brought out the good in all around her. She was a substitute mother for many and a wonderful role model.

Arline is survived by her son, Wesley Brydon, his wife Vicky and his stepson Kyle Haney of Monmouth; a daughter, Cheryl Mackinnon and her husband David of Raymond, and a daughter Carolyn Brydon of Monmouth. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Jason Brydon of Monmouth, Dr. Jessica Mackinnon and her husband Jesse Ruffo of Port Hadlock, Wash. and Elijah Mackinnon of Raymond; and two great-grandchildren, Maddox and Naomi of Port Hadlock, Wash.

At her request there will be no service. Internment at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Arline’s memory to the

Maine Masonic Dyslexia Center,

1897 Congress St.

Portland, ME 04102

