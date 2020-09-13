WESTBROOK – Our wonderful mother, Marion J. “P-Nut” Clarke, 80, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at a Portland hospital, after a short battle with cancer, and she will be greatly missed.

P-Nut was born in Scarborough, the youngest of 12 children of Frank and Emily Clarke. She attended Scarborough schools, but lived the majority of her life in Westbrook, where many people knew her as “Maryann the Bus Driver”. She drove Bus #16 for her entire 27-year tenure, and thoroughly enjoyed her career and all the many children she met. Throughout her entire life, it was a regular occurrence for people in Westbrook to call out her name, and tell her how much they loved her as their bus driver. She remembered each and every one of her kids, and she even drove some of these kids’ own children to school.

Among her many hobbies and activities, P-Nut was a past President of the Women’s Auxiliary of the V.F.W. in Portland, where she raised a great deal of money for cancer charities and veterans’ causes. She loved road trips, going out dancing, scrapbooking, and crafting. She was also a member of several bowling leagues, barbershop quartets, and a singer in several honky-tonk bands in the ’60s and ’70s. In her later years she greatly enjoyed singing karaoke with her friends and family, gardening, helping out at Moonlight Cleaners, visiting her family all over the country, and caring for her family when in need, sometimes when she was the only one who would. Everyone knew her as compassionate and a good listener.

P-Nut was admittedly a crazy cat lady, loved touring the animal shelters, and adopting some kitties along the way. She instilled her love of music, animals, and charity in each of her children. She often said “You get more bees with honey than with vinegar”. That was how she dealt with people all her life, and taught that lesson to her kids. She loved making meatballs, playing cribbage and watching the Golden Girls. Her secret weapon was her dessert game – if you were gifted on Christmas with her homemade jams and fudge, you were special to her.

She was predeceased by her parents and siblings, with whom she was very close; and her beloved cat, Lizzie.

She is survived by her three children, Thomas E. Leonard Jr. of Stratham, N.H. and his wife, Mary, Patti-Jo Hayes of Hartsville, S.C. and her husband, Greg, Scott Leonard of San Francisco and his partner, Maki; her six grandchildren, Stephie, Nicole, Josh, Cory, Lindsay, and Christopher; her two great-grandchildren, Mikayla and Jacob; many dozens of beloved nieces and nephews; as well as several adored grandkitties and grandpuppies; and a lifetime of friends all over the world. She was a very popular gal, and she will be missed greatly by all of us. She was truly one of a kind.

Special thanks to the RNs at Maine Medical, Ashleigh, Ali, and Meghan. Their care and compassion for our mom was nothing less than stellar. Mom was always first in line to help other people in need, especially those who were elderly or ill, and it was appreciated that she got the greatest of care in her own time of need.

For all of their help and continued support, we extend our gratitude to the greatest of P-Nut’s friends, Monica K., Jane G., Sue H., Jane M., Sue P., and Dora K.

Visiting hours will be held, 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook. Funeral services will be private for immediate family.

To express condolences or to participate in P-Nut’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Donations in P-Nut’s name can be made to

Animal Refuge League,

217 Landing Rd.,

Westbrook, ME 04092

or https://arlgp.org/

Guest Book