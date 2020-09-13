SCARBOROUGH – James A. Holloway of Falmouth died at the Gosnell House in Scarborough, on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 after a long battle with melanoma.

Born in 1939 in Wheeling, W.Va., he was the son of Elizabeth Stone Gibbs and James Alexander Holloway. He was the paternal grandson of Margaret Glass and William W. Holloway of Wheeling. His maternal grandparents were Katharine Stone and Joseph S. Gibbs.

His mother’s great-uncle, Elijah Stone was the co-founder in 1847 of the Stone and Thomas flagship store in Wheeling, W.Va., later a flourishing chain of stores for more than a century in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia.

Holloway attended Linsly Military Institute in Wheeling, graduated from St. Paul’s School and earned his B.A. from Brown University and later, an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh.

He married Isabelle Stewart Spurr (now Appleton) in May of 1963 and they are the parents of Elizabeth Whitney Holloway (New Gloucester), Katherine Holloway Fusco (Lewiston), and William Alexander Holloway (Jennifer) (Seattle).

James Holloway began his work career as a salesman with Wheeling Steel, a company founded by his paternal great-grandfather, Alexander Glass. During his steel sales years, he and Dibbie lived in Atlanta, Jacksonville, York and Pittsburgh, Pa. After the merger of Wheeling Steel with Pittsburgh Steel, Holloway worked briefly for North American Rockwell in Pittsburgh. After getting his MBA, he began work in the travel industry and later moved to Burlington, Vt. where he founded New England Travel Service in in 1980. He married Nancy Lynch (now Bloch) in 1981, his partner in the travel company. They had one daughter, Jamie Glass Holloway Madore (Jim). In addition to the travel service (NETS), Sandy founded several other small businesses, one of which was an automated mail service providing presorted mail to the post office.

Holloway has been very active in the alumni association for St. Paul’s School in Concord, N.H., organizing a number of mini reunions all over the country for the class of 1957 members. He was an avid skier and loved his wooden sailboat Gleam, a Christmas Cove One Design. He has also been a member of the Porsche Club in Maine and the Sports Car Club of America. He has volunteered at the Dempsey Center and with the Wooden Boat School in Brooklin.

During his final weeks, Sandy was cared for by his longtime friend and former wife, Dibbie Appleton. His burial will be a private graveside service for family only, led by The Rev. Geoff Parker of the Foreside Community Church in Falmouth.

Sandy is survived by his children and their partners, (Jennifer, Jim, Peter Barnes and Michael Gagne); his brother, Edward L. (Ned) Holloway of Oakland, Md.; five grandchildren, Benjamin, Jacob, Olivia, Noah and Sasha Fusco and their father, Donald R. Fusco of Harpswell; and a number of first cousins.

