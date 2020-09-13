WINDHAM – Laurence W. Allen of Windham, died on Sept. 11, 2020 at the age of 78. He was the son of Arnold and Dorothy Allen, and is survived by his wife, Linda (Anderson) Allen. They had been married for 55 years, having known each other since the ages of 12 and 10.

He is also survived by his daughter, Lin-Lee Allen and her partner, Mike Rotach, of Maine, his daughter, Kimberly Apicella and her husband James; and his two grandchildren, Madison and Alexander Apicella, of Long Island, N.Y.; and his brother and sister-in-law, Martyn and Lois Allen of Florida; as well as many nieces and nephews and close friends.

He graduated from South Portland High School and the University of Maine, Orono with a degree in engineering, working many years in the paper industry. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved his family, hiking, kayaking, and gardening, and for many years did genealogy on the Allen family.

No service will be held. Cremation by Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland.

Donations may be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 US Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074

or to

Maine Cancer Foundation,

170 US-1 #250,

Falmouth, ME 04105

