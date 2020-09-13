GORHAM and Westbrook – Frances (Huse) Boothby, 104, beloved wife of the late Clyde V. Boothby, entered into eternal peace on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Born on Sept. 21, 1915 in Atkinson, N.H., Frances was the daughter of the late Oscar and Marion Huse.

Frances was a lifelong learner and believer in education. A graduate of Gorham High School and Gorham Normal School (now USM), she began her career as an English teacher in South Paris. Frances later taught in the Gorham school system. She went on to earn a master’s degree from Boston University and became the guidance director at Westbrook High School, retiring in 1978. Well into her 90s, Frances continued to take senior courses at the University of Southern Maine, becoming especially close with her writing group members and being published in the school’s “Reflections”.

A fabulous cook, baker and knitter, Frances delighted countless people with her old-time recipes and knitted creations. She was honored to follow her sons as an inductee to the Gorham High School Sports Hall of Fame.

A parishioner of the First Parish Congregational Church in Gorham since childhood, Frances listened to Sunday services from home since the pandemic. She remained in touch with many former students and was touched by the visits and notes of appreciation from former students over the years. Frances felt blessed to be able to enjoy 73 summers with her family and friends at the Prouts Neck cottage in Scarborough.

Frances was a caring and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

She is survived by her cherished children, Marion Eckhard (Carl Allen) of Keene, N.H., Margaret Lyon (Jeffrey) of Naples, Fla., Ronald Boothby of Westbrook, C. Arthur Boothby (Kelley) of Simsbury, Conn.; her adored grandchildren, Felix Eckhardt (Kate) of Nashville, Tenn., Kelly Sproul (Dwight) of Millersville, Pa., Suzanne Carbonneau of Westbrook, Gregory Lyon (Teresa) of Lititz, Pa., Scott (Karen) Lyon of Egg Harbor Township, N.J.; her precious great-grandchildren, Kate and Jordan Sproul, Adam, Sarah and Lindsay Carbonneau, Malachi, Evan, Brennan and Simeon Lyon, London Eckhardt, Abigail and Jameson Lyon; her many special nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband and parents, Frances was predeceased by her six siblings.

The family will hold a celebration of life gathering for family and friends to come together at a future date.

Arrangements are in the care of the Gorham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 76 State St., Gorham, ME 04038. To express condolences or participate in Frances online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Frances to the:

First Parish

Congregational Church

1 Church St.

Gorham, ME 04038 or:

The Frances H. Boothby

Scholarship

Gorham High School

Att: Debbie Sterling

41 Morrill Ave.

Gorham, ME 04038

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous