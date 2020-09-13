A recent poll showed that while a majority of white Americans finally believe that Black Lives Matter, a similar majority opposed each possible policy solution proposed by the poll.

In some ways, this is regrettably to be expected, since any changes in our society both risk the privileged position we hold within it and “make us uncomfortable.” However, it is disingenuous for us to proclaim that there is a problem and yet support nothing to try to fix it (it’s almost as bad as refusing to admit there is a problem!).

Not only is addressing the role of police in our society the right thing to do morally in this moment, but it is also a practical step forward. Maine has one of the lowest violent crime rates in the country. As our society evolves, the role of our police and security should evolve with it.

In this moment in history, we can’t rest on our laurels and complain about a problem without attempting to fix it. Let’s take the initiative to improve our communities together.

Benjamin Kissin

Freeport

