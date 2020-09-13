The congregation I pastor has worshiped together every Sunday since the pandemic began. We have prayed, sung, passed the peace, shared our burdens, listened to sermons and challenged ourselves to live as our faith requires. We have done all this without ever breaking state guidelines, for we have worshiped online.

I miss worshiping in our sanctuary. I miss seeing people’s faces when I preach. I miss the handshakes and hugs. I miss the sound of our voices all raised together, singing “O for a world where everyone respects each other’s ways.” But this is not safe right now, at least not like we used to. We consider ourselves, and the services we offer through Community Crisis Ministries, an important part of our community, and out of respect and love we are not participating in events that could potentially damage the community we claim to serve.

Christians have long said that the church is the people, not the building, so it is (at the very least) ironic that some pastors are claiming worship must take place in a sanctuary in order to be authentic. Worship can take place anywhere, and in fact some of the church’s best work happens when we move outside our walls.

No state regulations can infringe on our right to worship God. But if we are demanding the right to worship in whatever form we choose, public health be damned, then it is not God whom we are worshiping.

Rev. Cindy Maddox, senior pastor

First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ

South Portland

