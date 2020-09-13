This past month, I watched my beloved home state experience its largest outbreak of the coronavirus, which started with an August wedding and continued to secondary and tertiary events. This outbreak, thus far, has resulted in three preventable deaths, 147 new infections, and the disruption of thousands of families’ highly-anticipated back-to-school plans, including delays and cancellations.
As a university-trained microbiologist, I recognize that these resulting higher community infection rates put all of the people in York County, including my parents, at greater risk for contracting the virus.
What makes this outbreak even more heartbreaking are the claims of religious suppression by individuals at the center of this outbreak to defend and justify the practices (large, indoor, maskless gatherings) that led and continue to fuel this outbreak. Rather than caring for the flock that God has entrusted to them, they are putting it in danger. Rather than following Jesus’s most fundamental teachings of loving thy neighbor, this flagrant disregard of simple precautions threatens the health and safety of thousands.
My argument to remember the basic premise of “What Would Jesus Do” is neither novel nor likely to change the minds of individuals whose actions are further emboldened by the continued rhetoric of the president and the GOP designed to equate limitations on gatherings with limitations on religious freedom. However, this outbreak has clearly demonstrated that the actions of a very few can impact many. I urge leaders to use their power to keep all of God’s children safe and healthy.
Charlotte Frank Sage
Acton, Mass.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Recipes
Homefront: Can s’mores be improved? This version, with Italian flavors, say yes
-
Food
A baker’s hopes for the Jewish New Year start with a round challah
-
Food
Managers and owners bring out the front-of-house muscle
-
Green Plate Special
Green Plate Special: Just what is a plant-based diet? Opinions vary
-
Vegan Kitchen
Vegan Kitchen: A decade on, Melanie Joy’s book on carnism still casts a big shadow
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.