I accepted, early in this administration, that the president has poor character, and although I have been very upset by many of his actions, I have not been shocked until now.
When I think of the people I knew who died in the Vietnam War and the uncle I never got to meet because he died in the Pacific Theater in the Second World War, the president’s comments about our war dead and captured soldiers felt like an arrow through my heart.
When talking about the Civil War dead at Gettysburg, President Lincoln talked about “those who gave their lives that that nation might live … that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion – that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain.” This is how our war dead and injured should be described.
America, please awaken and banish this current president. Now I must pause until my heart recovers.
Nancy Hasenfus
Brunswick
