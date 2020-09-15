Greely High School students were sent home Tuesday morning and the school will be closed for the day.

School officials sent a note to parents just before 8 a.m. that students were on their way home and that elementary buses may be delayed.

School officials did not tell parents why the school was closed. Superintendent Jeff Porter did not immediately respond to requests for more information about why the school is closed.

This story will be updated.

