Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 9/16 3 p.m. Fish Pier Authority Zoom
Wed. 9/16 4 p.m. Public Art Committee Zoom
Wed. 9/16 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board Zoom
Thur. 9/17 9 a.m. Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee Zoom
Thur. 9/17 1 p.m. Maine Continuum of Care
Thur. 9/17 4 p.m. Development Corporation
Thur. 9/17 5:30 p.m. Housing Committee Zoom
Thur. 9/17 6:30 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals Zoom
Mon. 9/21 5:30 p.m. City Council
Tues. 9/22 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Tues. 9/22 7 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing
Wed. 9/23 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council
