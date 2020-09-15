Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  9/16  3 p.m.  Fish Pier Authority  Zoom

Wed.  9/16  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee  Zoom

Wed.  9/16  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  Zoom

Thur.  9/17  9 a.m.  Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee  Zoom

Thur.  9/17  1 p.m.  Maine Continuum of Care

Thur.  9/17  4 p.m.  Development Corporation

Thur.  9/17  5:30 p.m.  Housing Committee  Zoom

Thur.  9/17  6:30 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  Zoom

Mon.  9/21  5:30 p.m.  City Council

Tues.  9/22  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Tues.  9/22  7 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing

Wed.  9/23  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council

