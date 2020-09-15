STANDISH – Bryan J. MacConnell, 55, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Standish on Sept. 11, 2020.

He was born in Portland on Oct. 22, 1964, a son of the late Clifford and Marlene (Ustic) MacConnell and graduated from Gorham High School in 1983.

Bryan worked at Konica in Scarborough and most recently was employed with Revitas as an IT technician.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and skiing, he enjoyed woodworking, and was an avid Patriots, Red Sox, and Bruins fan.

He was a member of the West Gorham Fire Department and Harmony Masonic Lodge.

Bryan is survived by his siblings, Robert MacConnell and his wife Lois of Washington, Paul MacConnell of Gorham, and Diana Panetti and her companion Lee Moody of Limington; aunts, Livia Leigh and Elsa Richmond; many nieces and nephews and many cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday Oct. 10, at 2 p.m., at the West Gorham Cemetery, Dow Road, in Gorham.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

