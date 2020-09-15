PORTLAND – Thomas Richard Vance, age 80 of Portland passed away Friday afternoon September 11, 2020 at Maine Medical Center.He was born in Portland on April 12, 1940 the son of John E. and Silvia Goodwin Vance. He attended Westbrook schools graduating from Westbrook High School class of 1958 where he started a scholarship fund to help Westbrook graduates. He attended the former Gorham State Teachers College now USM.Tom spent his entire life being involved in his children’s sports and activities. He helped coach baseball teams, and enjoyed fishing and racing. He was dedicated to his family and grandchildren and always made himself available for anyone in need. Tom was a jack of all trades working construction and later became self-employed repairing automobiles both body, fender, and mechanic work. He also performed plowing services and snow removal with his son’s and grandson’s. Tom raced Go-Karts up to the age of 78 becoming the oldest Go-Kart Racer at the Tri-State Kart Club located in Pomfret, Connecticut where he was honored as a lifetime member.He was a member of the Eagles Club and Tri-State Kart Club.He was predeceased by a Sister, Dorothy Vance, and Brother’s, John, Donald & Gene Vance.Besides his beloved wife of 60 years Ann (Brown) Vance of Portland, he leaves 3 Sons; Richard Thomas and his wife Martha Vance of Windham, Michael Vance of Portland, Ronald and his wife Suzanne Vance of Saco, 1 Daughter, Lisa and her husband David Roberts of Putnam, Conn, 2 Brothers, Raymond and his wife Geraldine Vance, Ralph and his wife Diane Vance both of Windham, 2 Sisters; Gladys and her husband Richard Goan of Westbrook, Sylvia and her husband Mel Axelsen of So. Portland, 9 Grandchildren and 3 Great-Grandchildren.Relatives and friends are invited to a time of visitation Thursday September 17, 2020 from 4-7PM at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Due to the COVID-19 CDC Guidelines you will be required to wear a facemask. A Graveside Service will be held Friday September 18, 2020 at 11 AM at The Smith Cemetery 513 Gray Road, Windham, ME. For further information and to send a tribute in Tom’s memory please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to The Class of 1958 Scholarship Fund C/O of Westbrook High School ATTN; Sue Bailey, 125 Stroudwater St., Westbrook, ME. 04092

