Claire Marie Libby 1929 – 2019 PHILIPPI, W.V. – Claire Marie Libby, 89, of Philippi, W.V. passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Serenity Hope in Lost Creek with family by her side. She was born Dec. 18, 1929 in Quincy, Mass., daughter of the late Alphonse and Annie Comeau Turcotte. Claire graduated from Morse High School, Class of 1947. She was a member of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church and attended Faith Way Baptist Church in Philippi, since living in West Virginia the last 20 years. She enjoyed knitting, quilting and the Game Show Network. Claire was a practical nurses aide at Bath Memorial Hospital. Claire is survived by her two children, Gene Rowh and Homer “Jim”, Phillipi, W.V., Charles Libby and Donna of Port St Lucie, Fla.; one grandson, Jason Bobel and wife Trish of Lakeland, Fla.; three great- grandchildren, Angel, Jada, and Damon. In addition to her parents, Claire was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene G Libby and siblings, Charles Turcotte, Patricia Bettis, and Alphonse Turcotte Jr. A Graveside Service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath, Maine on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. Online condolences can be sent at http://www.davisfuneralhomewv.com.

