SACO – Scott Daniel Moore, 65, of Saco, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Scott was born in Biddeford, Maine, on Feb. 25, 1955, the son of Forster Hershell Moore Jr. and Florence Louise Moore (Cheney). He attended Kennebunk schools. He worked as a machinist for Goss International Americas, Inc. On April 17, 1982, Scott married Kathy Ann Reardon. Together they shared 38 years of love and friendship as they raised their children and enjoyed their lives together.

Scott was known for his gun collection and he enjoyed hiking.

Scott was predeceased by his parents and by his brother, Mark Moore.

Scott is dearly remembered by his wife, of 38 years, Kathy Ann Moore; his daughter, Lori Ann Wheeler and her husband, Clinton of Richmond, Vt.; his sons; Michael Scott and his wife, Kayla, of Waterboro, Maine and Karl James Moore, of Troy, N.C.; his grandchildren, Michael, Shayne and Alicia; his great-grandson, Jace; his sister, Debbie Giles of Kennebunk, and a brother, Jack Moore of Arizona. Scott also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, and aunts and uncles.

A graveside service at Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Mimi Magee of the Cornerstone Methodist Church in Saco. Out of precautions taken during the pandemic, face masks will be required and we will be practicing physical distancing.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Scott ‘s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine. http://www.bibbermemorial.com

