STEEP FALLS – It is with great sadness that the family of Aaron Lee Lusk announces his unexpected passing on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the age of 31. He was born in Portland, Maine August 5, 1989, to Greg Lusk and Leanne Hamlin.

Aaron will be lovingly remembered by his long-term partner, Harley Light; and his daughters, Paisley, age 4, and Piper, age 2. He was so proud of his little girls. They were his greatest accomplishment and their happiness fueled him. He is also survived by loving siblings, Jennifer Young, Gina Sawyer, Adrienne Young; grandmothers, Nelle Ely and Jean Hamlin; many nieces and nephews; countless family members and friends, and a recently reunited biological family.

Aaron was a creator, a fearless trailblazer, a one-in-a million smile. He lived for adventure, his heart was big and his love for life was contagious. He left too soon with so much untapped potential and his family is lost without him. He is in the arms of his mom who predeceased him in 2001. He always believed he could fly. Now he can.

He graduated from Lake Region High School, then worked for many years at Acres of Wildlife, where he made lifelong friends. He also worked for East Coast Communications and Grondin. Aaron had a gift of making an impact on everyone he met.

A visitation will be held 4 pm to 6 pm, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road where, at 5:45 pm the Lions will perform a Last Call. His precious life will be celebrated from 10 am to 1 pm, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 53 Portland Road, Bridgton, Maine. Please park at the elementary school.

To express condolences and to participate in Aaron’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers please help support his daughters via a trust established at

TD Bank,

756 Roosevelt Trail,

North Windham, ME 04062.

Guest Book