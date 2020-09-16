The Westbrook Fire Department is assessing a landslide that has completely blocked the Presumpscot River and could threaten nearby water and gas mains.
The landslide was discovered around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when people saw trees moving near the river. The landslide, located directly behind Les Wilson and Sons at 161 Warren Ave., has blocked the river, said fire Chief Andrew Turcotte. The landslide is near the Sappi mill.
Turcotte said crews were on scene Wednesday afternoon assessing the potential flood impact. They are also assessing the possible impact to a nearby 60-inch water main and a 16-inch gas main.
“We’re still trying to assess everything,” Turcotte said two hours after the landslide was discovered.
There were no reported injuries and there are no impacts to roads in the area, Turcotte said.
This story will be updated.
