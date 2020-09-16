GORHAM – Donald A. Nadeau, 68, of Fort Hill Road, affectionately known by friends and family as “Don”, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at his home with his loving children by his side.

Don was born in Biddeford on March 26, 1952, the son of the late Adrian J. and Germaine A. (Lemieux) Nadeau. He graduated from Portland High School in the class of 1970 and later earned his Broker’s License in Real Estate.

Don worked at S.D. Warren Paper Mill for 20 years and retired disabled as a result of a work related accident. Despite facing the end to his proud career as a papermaker, he continued on with a zest for lifelong learning and personal growth. After Don earned his Real Estate Broker’s License he loved helping people purchase their new homes, though he never charged them a dime, and he loved to negotiate a good deal. He also taught himself about online investment and was extremely successful at predicting opportunities in the stock market. He designed and built a gorgeous home on 18 acres of land in Gorham, which at the time was a design unlike any other out there.

Don loved being in the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and boating. He was a talented musician, passionate about music and played the drums for many years in a local band called “The Microwaves.” He enjoyed reading and writing poetry, riding motorcycles, loved art and enjoyed a day of skiing on the slopes. He was extremely proud of his Franco-American heritage, and enjoyed speaking French with anyone he could. Above all else, he was the “Number 1” fan for his children and grandchildren at all of their sporting events, and also in all the challenges and opportunities that life brought to them. He enjoyed coaching little league for his sons’ teams, and never missed any of his kids’ games even throughout college. He was the go-to man for life advice, pep talks, and a confidant to many. All who were close to him benefited in their lives from a good old fashioned Nadeau Pep-talk!

Don was a 32nd Degree Mason, member of the Standish Lodge, No. 70, a member of the Kora Temple Shrine, and a life member of the NRA.

Don was always an innovative thinker and relentless problem solver, he enjoyed time by the ocean, deep conversations, and was always up for a good debate. He was proud to say that his children were his greatest accomplishment. He will be remembered as the “Super Fan”, who always showed up. He was giving, caring, and loving.

Don is survived by two sons, Kirk and his wife, Addie Nadeau of Auburn, Derek and his wife Jamie Nadeau of Buckfield, a daughter, Bethany Woods of Gorham; a sister, Simone and her husband Bob Englehardt of Plymouth; five grandchildren, Nathan and Eadie Nadeau of Auburn, Dominic, Luke and Nina Woods of Gorham.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Donald’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Those who wish may make contributions in Donald’s memory to: The Shriners Hospital for Children, [email protected]

Guest Book