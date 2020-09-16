BUXTON – Evelyn Bourgeois, 82, passed away at her home on September 12, 2020, surrounded by family. Born in Steuben, Maine to Emery and Leah West. Graduated from Sumner High School. Moved to Portland to attend North East Business collage graduated with her associate degree. Married to William (Bill) predeceased by the death of her husband of 37 years.

Evelyn worked at a Portland credit union prior to working at Saunders Brothers until she retired. She loved candlepin bowling, competing throughout New England. Becoming Pro with an average of 98.7. She enjoyed, gardening, reading, yard sales, puzzles, bird watching. Nothing could compare to watching her grandchildren grow up. She attended many of Colby’s motocross races from Maine to Florida. From motocross to racing Legend cars. She was his number #1 fan. Everyone knew mom as the car sported a large decal on the truck “Hey Nan Thanks”.

She loved watching West in dance competitions, and perform in theater at the Biddeford City Theater. She smiled saying he is amazing. Mom made sure his dream came true to race motocross by surprising him with his first dirt bike. The priceless moment when he saw the bike would always make her smile. Nothing would keep nana from watching him race. Oxygen in tow she was there. Tega-Jae is very much like mom. While learning to write the alphabet, letters had to be exact for both of them. Tega would look up at mom stumbling with the letter P or T mom would say straight line down. Nana encouraged her to dance. Tega and West dedicated a duet to nana. Tears of happiness ran down her face it was beautiful. This beautiful granddaughter became moms Straight line down girl. Caring for her nana influenced her to enter the medical field.

She is survived by daughters Cindy Meserve and husband Randy and Melissa Bourgeous-Lang and husband Richard; Grandchildren- Colby Meserve, West Bourgeois-Lang, Tega-Jae Bourgeois-Lang; Sister Elizabeth Gammon; Brothers Clifford West of Steuben, Richard West Of Florida.

Predeceased by sisters Robert West, Judy Berry, Francis Tuttle, Thelma Cope, Carmen Dorr and Brothers William West and Phillip West Visiting hours will be held on Sunday Sept. 20 from 11 AM ? 1 PM at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 1 PM, with her burial to immediately follow at Highland Cemetery in Buxton. Please be mindful of reopening restrictions, masks and distancing. Online condolence messages can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in her name to Harvest Hills

Animal Shelter

1389 Bridgeton Rd

Fryeburg ME 04037

Saco River Wildlife

238 River Rd

Limington ME, 04049

Guest Book