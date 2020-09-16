Diane L. Warner 1946 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Diane L. Warner, born in Washington, D.C. on July 29, 1946, passed away on May 1, 2020 at her home in Brunswick. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Chissler and husband Herb Ramy of Stoneham, Mass., her daughter, Aimee York and husband Matthew York of Harpswell; and two grandsons, Daniel York and Joshua York. She was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Evelyn (Duritt) Warner. A memorial ceremony was held in Harpswell on Sept. 12, 2020.

