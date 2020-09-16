YARMOUTH – Terri H. Kemp formerly of Marblehead, Mass. passed away at Bay Square after a period of declining health on Sept. 6, 2020. She was born in Ann Arbor, Mich. to Douglas and Carolyn Campbell on June 26, 1946. She later moved to Maine with her mother and was adopted by her mother’s second husband, John Porter Holmes.

She attended Falmouth schools and graduated from Waynflete School. She then went on the Centenary College in New Jersey. Upon graduation she began a long career in the retail clothing industry. For many years she designed the clothing catalogues for Carol Reed in North Conway, N.H., before moving to New York City to work for the Tanner Corporation. In the mid-1980s she moved to Marblehead, Mass. and was employed by Johnny Appleseed developing their clothing catalogues. Throughout these years and after retiring she developed a great photographic expertise, as well as knitting very intricate sweaters that were true works of art.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Joanne C. Holmes (Jaci); her stepmother, Beth Holmes; niece Ashley H. Gilbert (Jeff), nephew, John Porter Holmes III (Meghan); stepsister, Betsy Greenlaw; nephew, Robert Greenlaw; and half-siblings, Katherine Maxwell (Birmingham, Mich.), Scott Campbell (Woodland, Calif.), Amy Anderson (Rockford, Ill.), and Chad Campbell (Ramona, Calif.).

Her brother, John Porter Holmes Jr. and adoptive father predeceased her.

There will be a private graveside service at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth.

The family of Terri Kemp wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Bay Square for their wonderful support and care of Terri over the past four years.

