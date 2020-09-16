SOUTH PORTLAND – Jean DiMauro Green, 86, passed away peacefully on Sept. 12, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House surrounded by family. Jean was born in Portland on March 20, 1934, the daughter of the late Charles DiMauro and Madeline (DelBono) DiMauro.

Jean attended South Portland High School and graduated in 1952. She lived in Madison, Maine for over 45 years with her husband Lee Green (D. 2014) before moving back to South Portland where she resided for the last 25 years.

Jean worked as an optometrist assistant in Madison. Once retired and living in South Portland, Jean became a member of the Red Hat Ladies. She enjoyed golfing, playing cards, bowling, line dancing, cooking, cross country skiing, biking, attending South Portland High School basketball and softball games, and spending time with her family. One of Jeans favorite accomplishments was her hole-in-one at the South Portland Municipal Golf Course.

Jean was predeceased by her husband, Lee Green; her son, Glen Green; brothers, Arthur DiMauro, Arnell DiMauro, George DiMauro, Paul DiMauro, Marty DiMauro, Joseph DiMauro, and sister, Edith Dominicus. Jean is survived by her son Dana and his wife Eileen Green, daughter Valerie and her husband Pete Plummer, daughter Allison and her husband Mike Daigle, daughter-in-law Natalie (Gemme) Green; her sister Amelia Millie Aliberti; grandchildren, Jennifer (Green) Jorgensen and her husband Jay Jorgensen, Courtney Green, Neil Plummer, Breeyn Green and her wife Jennifer Green, Brittany (Plummer) Cabana and her husband William Cabana, Jason Green and his wife Katie Green, Jackie Green, Justin Daigle, Faith Daigle, Jessica Viselli, and Nicole Pride; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Jean will be greatly missed by all.

Visiting hours celebrating Jeans life will be held from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. followed by a 12:30 p.m. graveside service at the Cavalry Cemetery, South Portland.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in Jeans memory to:

Fallbrook Woods

60 Merrymeeting Dr.

Portland, ME 04103 or:

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

Hospice of Southern Maine

180 US Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

