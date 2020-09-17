Saco representative a friend to Veterans

To the editor,

Representative Donna Bailey helped me file legislation to make state veterans benefits consistent throughout Maine law. Clearing this up, will ensure veterans get the full range of benefits they are owed without worrying that state law doesn’t align with federal law.

As someone who served two tours of duty in Iraq, this effort means a lot to me and veterans in our community.

In addition, Donna voted for successful legislation that allocated funding for transitional housing to homeless veterans. She also supported efforts to ensure veterans can access VA medical care by mandating leave for employees for doctor’s appointments.

Donna Bailey has my full support in her bid for State Senate and I know she will continue to champion

our vets.

Marshall Archer

Elect Susan Deschambault

To the editor,

I want to take this opportunity to endorse the reelection of Susan Deschambault to the Maine Senate District 32 seat. She has spent her career as a social worker for the Maine Correctional Facility. She advocated for her clients and continued that dedication while serving in the Maine Senate.

Her legislative records show she is a steward for the Maine environment. Her strong legislative record is as follows: LD 1553, the ban for plastic bags; LD 1775, sustainable fishing; LD 289, the ban for polystyrene; LD 1851, land for a Maine future; and LD 1494, encouraging the development of renewable energy.

Susan has shown a belief for more accessibility to health care by voting for Medicaid expansion at a cost of $125 million and $5.5 million for Healthy Maine.

Susan Deschambault is a clean election candidate and has a committment for a cleaner Maine environment and affordable health care.

Ron Paquette

Biddeford

Lori Gramlich has skill and experience

To the editor,

As a voter in Old Orchard Beach I’m writing this letter in support of the re-election of Lori Gramlich to the Maine State House of Representatives, District 13 seat.

In these difficult times, having truly competent people in public office could not be more important. As a professional social worker, Lori has the knowledge and insight to navigate challenging situations and she is well skilled through her years working in Augusta to partner with state agencies for solutions.

Lori’s accomplishments in her first term included ensuring Old Orchard Beach received its fair share of state funds, ensuring bills to aid small businesses during this recession time were passed, making sure the Department of Health and Human Services was most effective in helping families during these COVID times, as well as passing bills so important to this town such as addressing beach erosion.

Perhaps even more important, Lori is extremely approachable. In my own experience, I have found that Lori will freely respond to questions about what is going on in Augusta in a concise and knowledgeable way and she really listens to your concerns.

This country needs a group of the most talented political leaders possible to work on every level of government. And here, at our local level, is our opportunity to re-elect a superb representative. Lori Gramlich brings a wealth of experience and competence to address the needs of our community. I urge Old Orchard Beach residents to vote for Lori on Nov. 3.

Ralph Newell

Old Orchard Beach

If only

If only we could agree 100 percent of the time.

That does not happen in life.

For example, Collins vs. Gideon.

Gideon says she is going to change the world and make things better for the state of Maine.

Well, if she is elected she goes to Washington as a freshman with no power and will be on some committee but not the preferred ones.

Basically she will have zero clout.

While Collins has seniority and clout.

She has done a lot for the state of Maine.

We may not always agree with her but … isn’t there always a but?

She sits on committees that help the state of Maine, such as the Navy Yard and Bath Iron Works, to name a few.

In my opinion we need Senator Collins back in Washington, especially in these tough times.

Also, lets talk about Rank Choice Voting.

Just wanted everyone to know that we can vote for the same choice three times.

When they ask for your first choice, Collins; second choice, Collins; third choice, Collins.

No law says we cannot. This stops the parties from choosing for us.

It is our right and let us use our vote the way we choose.

Thank you. God bless.

Diane Fecteau

Biddeford

To the editor,￼

In 2017 as my late husband Roger Hansen lay dying, fellow Kennebunk High football coach Joe Rafferty visited and brought over many players. These visits brought both of us so much comfort and joy. They later attended Roger’s memorial and told heartfelt, warm stories about how Roger had influenced their lives.￼

Local business owner Traci Gere reached out to me at a time when I needed emotional support to ask me to work in Make It KPT, her game and puzzle store. I so appreciated her kindness at a tough time.

My friend Susan Deschambault of Biddeford always stayed in touch and we would often meet up on Saturday mornings.

In 2019, while serving in the House, I was hospitalized with a serious illness and later due to an auto accident. I was unable to drive to Augusta, but fellow representatives Chris Babbidge of Kennebunk, Henry Ingwersen of Arundel, and Daniel Hobbs of Wells stepped up and transported me back-and-forth to Augusta.

What do these folks have in common? They are all running for the Maine Legislature:

• Joe Rafferty is running for the Maine Senate to represent Kennebunk, Wells, Acton, Lebanon, North Berwick, and part of Berwick;

• Sen. Susan Deschambault is seeking reelection to continue representing Biddeford, Kennebunkport, Arundel, Alfred, Dayton, and Lyman;

• Rep. Daniel Hobbs is seeking re-election to represent most of Wells;

• Rep. Chris Babbidge is seeking re-election to represent most of Kennebunk;

• Traci Gere is running for her first House term to represent my old district of Kennebunkport and parts of Kennebunk and Biddeford;

• Rep. Henry Ingwersen is seeking re-election to represent Arundel, Dayton, and part of Lyman.

But what they also have in common is they are all caring, compassionate, industrious, selfless humans who put the needs of others first. I urge you to get your ballot early and elect this incredible roster of winners. Reach out to older and first time voters and help them obtain and submit their ballots too. Do it for our futures.

Rep. Diane M. Denk

Kennebuk

Represents HD9, Kennebunkport and parts of Kennebunk and Biddeford￼

Democrats know the problems

To the editor,

Where are state Senators Justin Chenette the past six or seven months? Hidden with Biden or eating ice cream with Nancy Pelosi?

You know all the problems. Blame them all on President Trump and do nothing about it, hence, the do nothing Democrats.

You point the finger at President Trump for everything, 30 years of loss money and failures at the Post Office, fire in Australia, fires in Brazil, ice melt, global warming, all Trump’s fault, hence, the point the finger party Democrats.

Typical Democrat, you know all the problems, have all the answers, and do what Democrats do best, nothing.

Stop telling us the problems and pointing the finger and actually do something about it.

Leon Tsomides

Old Orchard Beach

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: