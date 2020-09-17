SCARBOROUGH – Mildred L. Stevens, 94, of Scarborough passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020. Born in Baring, Maine, on May 3, 1926, she was one of five children born to Frank and Ollie (Woodcock) Stevens.

At age 15, Millie contracted polio and had to be hospitalized for several months. Despite missing a significant amount of school, Millie graduated from Calais Academy in 1944 and went on to attend Simmons College in Boston. She graduated from Simmons, in 1948, with a BS in English.

After graduation, Millie had a long career in publishing; working for Ginn & Company, Time and Little Brown & Company. She retired in 1988, after 23 years with Little Brown, where she had been a production editor in the college text book division.

After retirement, Millie moved back to Maine, where she enjoyed spending time with family, doing volunteer work and watching her Boston Red Sox. She had a passion for reading and enjoyed donating her time at the Scarborough Library.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, A Robert Stevens; sister, Joanne (Stevens) Lovley and sister Jean (Stevens) O’Neill. She is survived by her sister Florence (Stevens) Churchill; nieces, Sharon (Stevens) Grant, Judith (O’Neill) Heidenthal and Pamela (Stevens) Hankins; nephews, Richard Stevens, David O’Neill, Michael Lovley, Robert Stevens, Ronald Lovley and Frank Haskins; as well as several grand and great nieces and nephews.

A private burial will be held at the family plot in Baring. A celebration of life will be done at a later time in the Scarborough area.

Donations may be made to the Scarborough Public Library at

48 Gorham Road,

Scarborough, Maine 04074.

