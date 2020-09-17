OLD ORCHARD BEACH – William B. Berry, 74 was Promoted to Glory on Monday September 14, 2020 at the Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born in Boston, June 20, 1946 the son of William and Doris King Berry.

Bill graduated from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor’s degree in 1968.

He served for four years in the U.S. Navy following college. For most of his career Bill worked as an Engineer for Motorola.

The Berry family summered for many years in Old Orchard Beach. Bill and his wife Jane moved here permanently after retiring in 2006.

They are members of The Salvation Army church, having attended in Manchester, Conn., Norridge, Ill., and most recently in Old Orchard Beach. Over the years, Bill was a loyal and dedicated member of the band and songsters.

In his free time, Bill also enjoyed woodworking, model trains, reading history, listening to brass band music, and laughing with friends and family. A man of true kindness and strong integrity, he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years Jane Berry of Old Orchard Beach, a daughter, Emily Lipsett of Woburn, MA and her husband, Andrew, a son, William J. Berry of Ellington, CT and his wife, Lisa, a brother, Donald Berry of New York and his wife, Vicki, a sister, Sharon Berry of Old Orchard Beach and 4 grandchildren, Lyla, Henry and Skylar and Clara. He is predeceased by his granddaughter Ida.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral home 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with his services.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory, please consider The Salvation Army

2 Sixth Street

Old Orchard Beach, Maine 04064.

