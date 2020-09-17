RYE, N.H. – Margaret Emerson Foorman died peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 14, 2020 at the age of 71 after a long illness.

Margaret was born on April 22, 1949, in Laconia, N.H. She grew up in Somersworth, N.H. and Auburn. She received a B.A. from Manhattanville College in 1971 and an MSLS from the University of Southern California in 1972. In 1986 she received a Diploma in Archaeology from the Institute of Archaeology at the University of London, England.

Over the years she and her husband, Jim, lived in a variety of places, Los Angeles, Chicago, the Republic of Panama and London. They relocated to Kennebunk from Winnetka, Ill. in 2019.

Margaret was a Life Member of the Advisory Council of the Oriental Institute at the University of Chicago, as well as a long-time docent at it’s museum. She also ran a library there for docents and volunteers, which was recently named for her.

Margaret also was a devoted and active member of The Fortnightly of Chicago, and the Colonial Dames of America.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Jim Foorman; her sister, Elizabeth Bradley, and her brothers, Leslie Emerson, John Emerson, and James Emerson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Margaret’s and Jim’s son, Thomas Emerson Foorman preceded her in death.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions services will be private.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Margaret may be sent to

The Oriental Institute,

Development Office

1155 East 58th Street,

Chicago, IL 60637.

