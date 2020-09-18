Town Hall

The Standish town offices have now fully reopened. Though appointments are no longer necessary, observation of safety precautions such as masks and social distancing are still requested when visiting. Checks and debit or credit cards will be accepted for transactions, cash will not. For more information, visit standish.org.

Farmers market

The Steep Falls Farmers’ Market, with a variety of good available, is now open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Village Park Gazebo at the corner of Routes 11 and 113. For more information, visit the Steep Falls Farmers’ Market Facebook page or call 675-3410.

Group hikes

The Standish Recreation Department is hosting two group hikes for seniors. The first is a 1.5-mile hike at Pleasant Hill Preserve in Scarborough on Sept. 23; the second is a 2.6-mile hike at Fuller Farm in Scarborough on Oct. 7. Transportation from the Standish Municipal Center will be provided for both hikes, with the van leaving at 9:30 a.m. Each hike costs $5 per person. Precautions such as face masks will be taken on the ride to the hikes and hand sanitizer will be readily available. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activites.

Walk and picnic

The Standish Recreation Department is hosting a trip to the historic Evergreen Cemetery in Portland on Oct. 1. The trip includes a guided tour around the cemetery’s gardens, chapel and more, as well as a picnic in the park across the street. Participants are asked to bring their own lunches. The group departs from the Standish Municipal Center at 10 a.m. The trip costs $15 per person. Precautions such as face masks will be taken on the ride to the hikes and hand sanitizer will be readily available. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activites.

