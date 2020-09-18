OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Lucille Hooper, 84, of Old Orchard Beach, took flight with the angels on her final adventure, September 16, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.

Mom was born in Waltham, Massachusetts on November 25, 1935, a daughter of Peter and Lucie (Chaisson) Doucet. When her mom died in childbirth she was raised in Saco by her Aunt Josephine and Uncle Leon Boudreau. She graduated from Thornton Academy, class of 1953 and went on to work in radio and TV Stations writing ads. Her knack for writing lead to writing the column “Life with Lucy”, originally published in the Wise Guide, which was later complied into a family book.

She met Donald Hooper and they were married in 1955. Mom spent 20 years as a Navy wife, raising five children. Donald passed away in 1995, after 40 years of marriage. She got a second chance at love when she reunited with Milton Dow after a 50 year absence and enjoyed his company until his passing.

Mom often stated that her greatest accomplishment in life was her five children. She recently stated that she had a long and fulfilled life and could finally let go since all her ducklings and their chicks had found their perfect mates.

Her joy in life outside of her family was traveling. Throughout her lifetime she embarked on 15 cruises and took 15 trips to Las Vegas. Lou walked “on top of the world” in Alaska, enjoyed Hawaii, Japan and a few trips to Europe and the Carribean.

Later in life, she began checking things off her bucket list. She was proud of her blue butterfly tattoo and her daredevil stunts such as hang gliding, sky diving, para-sailing and zip-lining, all done after the age of 75.

Mom loved slot machines, bingo, bridge, and especially time with family and friends. She also spent 20 years volunteering at the VNA, helping with clerical work.

She was predeceased by her husband Donald, her parents Lucie and Peter Doucet and Josephine and Leon Boudreau. She was also predeceased by her brothers Donald and Harold Boudreau, sister Pauline Mills and brothers Joseph, George and Albert Doucet.

She is survived by her children Daniel Hooper and his wife Sol of Virginia Beach, VA., daughter Doreen Carter and her husband Wendell of Saco, son David Hooper and his wife LouAnn of North Kingstown, RI., son Donald Hooper and his wife Christina of Windham and daughter Diane Perreault and her husband Tracy of Windham.

Although mom was never blessed with a great-grandchild, she was blessed with grandsons, Chad Perreault of Westbrook, Kyle Carter of Biddeford and granddaughters, Courtney Hooper of Gray and Britney, Autumn and Samantha Hooper of Rhode Island.

She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours and Funeral Service will be private. The Graveside Service is public at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. To view Lucille’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

Guest Book