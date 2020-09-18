GORHAM – Frances Marie McGlinchey, 89, passed away September 14, 2020, at the Gorham House. She was born July 24, 1931, a daughter of Cecil and Roberta (Hasty) Omar.

She grew up in St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada, where at the age of 16 she met her future husband Roland. They moved to Maine and lived in both Gorham and Westbrook, while raising a family. She was employed at a variety of jobs thru her adult life, her favorites were as a custodian at Rocky Hill Elementary School in Westbrook and in “her corner” in the fabric department at Ben Franklin in Gorham.

Frances was an avid crafter who enjoyed quilting, knitting for charity and doing jigsaw puzzles. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor and unforgettable personality.

She is survived by her daughters, Jeanie Howes (Robert) of Patten, ME; Beverly McGlinchey of Biddeford, ME; and Melissa McGlinchey (Nicole) of Woburn, MA; grandchildren Kenyon Howes (Jessica) of Dyer Brook, ME; William Clarke III, and Emily Harris (Cliff) of Biddeford, ME; great grandchildren, Nolan Howes and Xander Harris; and a brother Burton Omar, nieces and nephews in St. Stephen. She was predeceased by brothers Wilmot, Bobby and sister Patsy.

A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Gorham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 76 State St., Gorham, ME 04038. To express condolences or participate in Frances’ online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

