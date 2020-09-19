SPRINGVALE – Edward J. Hardy, 90, of Springvale left his residence for a better place on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

He was born in Springvale on November 26, 1929, the son of Edward L. and Florence (Arseneault) Hardy where he grew up and attended local schools.

In 1947 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and retired after serving for 22 years.

Edward was then employed by Cyro Industries in Sanford and also retired from there after 22 years.

He was a member of the Springvale Free Baptist Church for many years in which he served as trustee and auditor.

Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling in his younger days. He and his wife Betty enjoyed square and round dancing and made many trips around the country with Maine Line Tours.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Betty (Lord) Hardy, his son David and his wife Joyce of Alfred, his daughter Gloria Hardy of Colorado, granddaughters Jessica Cupp, Sarah Hardy, Marci Hardy and Stacy Hardy all of Sanford, granddaughter Michelle Pierson and her husband Jeff of Colorado, and four great-grandchildren.

At the request of the family, services will be private.

