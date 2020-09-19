EXETER, NH – Stuart Raymond Rist, 91 of Exeter, NH, died Saturday August 22, 2020.Stuart was born in Wilmington, Vt. in 1929 to Daisy (Fitzpatrick) and Raymond Rist. Growing up in Vermont, Stuart was an avid skier and skied into his 70’s.Stuart pursued his education with the aid of the GI Bill receiving an AS degree in Refrigeration from Wentworth, a BA degree in Physics from Ottawa University, a MA degree in Science Education from Boston University, and a MS degree in Chemistry thru the National Science Summer program (with coursework at Brown, Tufts and the University of NH). He was awarded a Fulbright teaching fellowship to Izmir Turkey in 1965. In 1978, he served as a Science Consultant to Colegio Nueva Grande in Bogota, Columbia.Stuart taught at Newton North High School for 30 years, eventually becoming the Chairperson of the Science Education Program. After retiring from Newton North, he served as an Adjunct Professor of Vision Science at New England College of Optometry and consulted in Environmental Safety. He was a past President of the Massachusetts Association of Science Supervisors and the recipient of the Newton North High School Meserve award for exemplary teaching. Stuart had a gift for teaching and loved each and every day that he was able to share his gift with students. Stuart traveled extensively. He and his first wife Helen and children Ray and Sheri spent a year in Turkey on a Fulbright fellowship. In later years, he and Hannah-Dean chaperoned student ski trips to Europe and traveled to countries around the globe with lifelong friends as part of a group of Newton North teachers. He was a member of the Congregational Church in Exeter and previously the First Baptist Church in Newton. He was a devoted member of the New England Youth Conference in Ocean Park Maine, where he first attended as a camper and later served as a counselor and then Dean of Camp Judson and the Youth Conference. Stuart leaves his wife of 47 years, Hannah-Dean (Parsons) Rist; children, Raymond Rist (Jane Hollinrake) of Dorchester, Mass., Sheri Berenzy of Deland, Fla, Victoria DePuy of Exeter, NH, Chris Davis (Darla) of West Frankfort, Ill., Matthew Davis of East Kingston, NH, and Rachel Hawkins (Ken) of Vergennes, Vt. He was predeceased by his first wife Helen (Erbe) Rist in 1971. He is also survived by his brothers, Stanley Rist (Maxine) and Roger Rist; as well as many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date with details yet to be determined.In lieu of flowers, please consider giving in Stuart’s memory to one of his selected charities:the MS Society or:the American BreastCancer Society

Guest Book