YARMOUTH – Norma E. Prescott, 68, of Yarmouth, Maine died September 12, 2020 in Brunswick after a brief illness.

She was born on July 28, 1952 in Lebanon, New Hampshire, to Gordon and Jane (Morrison) Harriman, the firstborn of triplets. Her fondest childhood memories were of her grandparents. She graduated from Yarmouth High School and had continuing education as a medical assistant. She married Greg Prescott, working as a secretary while a Navy wife and mother. She enjoyed traveling with her husband in the service.

She survived radical brain surgery and radiation for cancer, but has been disabled since 1990. Also divorced, she was comforted throughout by her relationship with her Lord Jesus Christ and by her church family both at Faith Baptist and First Baptist Yarmouth. Although on a fixed income, she gave regularly to ministries dear to her heart. She loved shopping for Operation Christmas Child, the “Shoebox” gift for needy children overseas.

She is survived by her ex-husband Greg Prescott, son Eric of Durham, sisters Mary Christensen of Durham, Susan Hawkins of Monmouth, Claire Richardson of Texas and Laura Doyle of Pownal.

There will be a graveside service at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth on Monday September 21, at 1 p.m. You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.” Psalm 116:15

Norma, how we will miss your smile.

In lieu of flowers please consider supporting:Operation Christmas Child at http://www.samaritanspurse.org.

