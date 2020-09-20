GORHAM – Darlene A. (Pierce) Mead, 55, previously of Gorham, and most recently of Melbourne Fla., passed away on Sept. 2, 2020 in Melbourne Fla. with her beloved dog, Candy, by her side. She was born in Westbrook on Jan. 28, 1965 to Kenneth and Lorraine Pierce.

Darlene grew up in Gorham where she shared a passion for hunting and fishing with her father and playing sports. As soon as she was old enough she enjoyed bingo nights with her mom and grandmother. Her favorite place in Maine was Old Orchard Beach where she was able to visit in August during her last visit home. She graduated from Gorham High School in 1983.

In 1992 she moved to Michigan where she raised her three daughters. In 2014 she moved to Florida to be near her parents.

Darlene was predeceased by a granddaughter, Lillian Marie Bass of Michigan in 2014.

She is survived by her loving parents; her three daughters of Michigan, Amanda Smak and her longtime partner Junior, Nichole Smak and her fiance Bradley Bullard, and Brittney Warywoda and her husband Matt Warywoda; six grandchildren of Michigan; two sisters; two aunts and one uncle, of Maine; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and cousins.

Arrangements are with DavisSeawinds Funeral Home and Crematory, Melbourne, Fla.

