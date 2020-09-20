SOUTH PORTLAND – John “Jack” T. Fox passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sept. 16, 2020. Jack was born on July 16, 1950, in Portland, to the late Dr. Francis H. and Catharine Cahill Fox.

Jack attended Portland schools, including Cheverus High School. He went on to serve as an AmeriCorps volunteer in Iowa after brief but eventful stints “attending” Holy Cross and Boston College. He referred to both of these institutions as his alma mater when the time was right.

Jack returned to Maine to pursue his passion of providing new opportunities to people with mental disabilities. Jack’s dedication was evident through his early work as a teacher at Woodfords School and volunteering with Maine Special Olympics. He then founded Options, an innovative structured workshop for adults with mental disabilities. His deep care for this work stemmed from Jack’s lifelong commitment to helping care for his younger brother, James “Jimmy” Fox, who had Down Syndrome. Jack often said that Jimmy was the real teacher in their relationship. Jack later owned and operated a property management company, followed by his own real estate agency.

Nothing brought Jack as much joy as his family did. With his devoted wife Mary by his side, Jack never missed a school concert, recital, sporting event, or any opportunity to share in whatever their children and grandchildren were doing. Jack’s stories and conversations recalled what he loved best–sports, food, family, and amazing friends. Everyone who knew Jack remembers his love for coaching, golfing, swimming, waterskiing, taking a nice drive with Mary to Pine Point for fried clams, and dozing off during a late-inning Red Sox game.

Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Mary (Seidel) Fox of Portland. He leaves his son Patrick Fox (Karen) of Saco, and daughter Sarah Cain (John) of Portsmouth, R.I.; brother, Francis Fox (Jean) of South Portland, sisters, Catharine Fox (Gene St. Cyr) of Gorham, and Liz Fox (Wally Gold) of Edgartown, Mass.; two granddaughters, Abigail and Rachael Fox of Saco; and many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Jack is predeceased by his parents; and brother, James of Portland.

We will host Jack’s celebration of life next summer. The family would greatly appreciate your sharing fond memories of Jack online at http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Jack’s memory may consider a donation to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in appreciation of the care that the wonderful staff gave to Jack and the comfort they provide to so many families, or to a charity administered by the Portland Fire Department, which has always held a special place in the Fox family’s hearts. Contributions may be made in Jack’s memory to

Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 US Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074,

http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/give,

or to

Portland Firefighters

Children’s Burn Foundation,

380 Congress Street,

Portland, ME 04101,

http://www.portlandfirefightersburnfoundation.com.

