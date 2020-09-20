ENGLEWOOD, Fla. – Helen White Blaszczyk died peacefully, Sept. 10, 2020, surrounded by her family, at her home in Englewood Fla. after a lengthy battle with cancer. Helen was born on June 23, 1932 in Portland to Violet and Russell Alquist. She graduated from Portland High School and went on to become a nurse and was employed by Maine Medical Center. Helen raised seven children in South Portland with her loving husband, Philip J. White Sr., who predeceased her in 1982. They were members of Holy Cross Church in South Portland. The couple loved square dancing and playing cards with family and friends. Helen was an avid seamstress and enjoyed making clothes for her children and grandchildren. Helen was later married to Bartley Conley of South Portland, who predeceased her. She was married to Joseph Blaszczyk who passed away in 2016. Helen enjoyed being a snowbird, splitting her time between her beloved Maine and Florida. Helen and Joe enjoyed traveling, cruises and entertaining family and friends. Helen leaves behind seven children, Philip White Jr., his wife Cynthia White, Cathy Brigham of Hilton Head Island, S.C., husband Christopher Brigham, son, Paul White of Honolulu, wife Rachael White, daughter Carol White, of Englewood, Fla., son Timothy White of Bridgton, wife Julie White, son James White of South Portland, and daughter Joanne Prout of Raymond, husband Michael Prout. Helen leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Mindy Taaffe, Allison Brigham, Gina Lamarche, Brian Enos, Lauren Enos, Benjamin White, Alison White, Elizabeth Prout, Matthew Prout, Philip White, Spencer White, and Olivia White, Katherine Carter, Kristina Rich, Jessica Duarte and Aaron Duarte; great-grandchildren, Calle Lamarche, Kye Lamarche, Lukas Taaffe, Isabella Enos, Sloane Taaffe, Jaxon McManis, Charlie VanEnos and Eleanor White. Additionally, she leaves behind her brothers-in-law, Robert White, wife Nancy, John White, wife Barbara; and and many nieces and nephews. Helen’s family would like to thank the medical team at Florida Cancer Specialists, Dr. Soriano, nurse practitioner Amanda, and the the wonderful infusion nurses, Dr. Sheeba Masghali, Doctors Choice and the amazing staff of Tidewell Hospice care of Englewood. In lieu flowers, please make donations in her name to Tidewell Hospice ofSarasota, Fla.

