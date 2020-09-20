PORTLAND – Peter F. Doe, 65, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland. Born in Fort Fairfield on Sept. 5, 1955, he was the son of the late Arthur and Florence (Kavanaugh) Doe. Peter was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many, especially those in the Maine photography community.

Peter graduated from Bonny Eagle High School in Standish in 1973, where he was active with Photography Club, which became his passion. He received his degree in Photography in 1978 from the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y. A long-time resident of Portland, Peter was the owner of Photo Market which recently celebrated 35 years in operation. Peter grew the shop with his love of cameras and working with people into the eclectic much loved photo shop it is today. He was also very passionate in supporting the Buy Local movement here in Portland.

Peter was immensely loved and will be forever missed by his daughter, Rachel Doe and her husband Oliver Bradeen, and grandson Finneas Bradeen; four brothers, Charles and wife Sally of Holden, Mass., Robert of Newcastle, David and wife Susan of Charlton, Mass., and Daniel and wife Julie of North Andover, Mass., three sisters, Diane Doe of Hanover, N.H., Marilyn Doe of Denmark, and Grace Holihan of Hampton, N.H.; his former spouse, Nancy Benner; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Peter will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

There will be a private celebration of Peter’s life with family and close friends. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Peter’s Book of Memories Page on Advantage Funeral Home’s website.

Donations in Peter’s memory may be made to

The Bakery Photo

Collective

630 Forest Ave.

Portland, ME 04101

The Portland Maine Kiwanis Club,

Northern Light

Home Care & Hospice

P.O. Box 679

Portland, ME 04104

or to

Maine Cancer Foundation

170 US Rte. 1, Suite 250

Falmouth, ME 04105

