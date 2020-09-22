Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Tues.  9/29  4 p.m.  Solid Waste Committee

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues.  9/29  6 p.m.  Pleasant Street Corridor Study

Wed.  9/30  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  9/30  6 p.m.  Rivers & Coastal Waters Commission

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Thur.  10/1  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

