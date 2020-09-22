Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Tues. 9/29 4 p.m. Solid Waste Committee
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Tues. 9/29 6 p.m. Pleasant Street Corridor Study
Wed. 9/30 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 9/30 6 p.m. Rivers & Coastal Waters Commission
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Thur. 10/1 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
