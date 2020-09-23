CAPE ELIZABETH – Brian Ray, 53, of Cape Elizabeth, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice in Auburn following a long struggle with health issues.

He was born in Portland on Nov. 4, 1966, the son of Barbara Ray and the late Creed Ray, III. Brian was a Class of 1985 graduate of Cape Elizabeth High School where he was a three sport athlete. Following high school, he attended and graduated from the University of Southern Maine.

Brian joined Marriott Hotels upon graduation and worked in hospitality for most of his career. He worked at the Marriott Desert Springs, was part of the Portland Marriott’s opening hotel team, worked as an Assistant General Manager at the Marriott Springhill Suites and was the General Manager at the Scarborough Residence Inn. He also was the General Manager at the Hilton Garden Inn and worked as the Director of Engineering at the Portland Harbor Hotel.

His passion was family, music, sports but his biggest love was his daughter Alex and taking care of his dogs Sasha and Daisy.

Brian is survived by his daughter Alexandra and by his family members including his mother Barbara Brown Ray; his three brothers, Creed Ray IV and wife Renelle, Jim Ray and wife Sue, and Phil Ray and his wife M.T. Brian has six nephews and nieces, Nick, Tom, Creed V, Kelli, Kyle, and Kaitlyn; he also had several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He also is survived by his former wives Denine Alsop and Angela Henry.

Special thanks to the staff at the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice staff and his cousins Mark Brown and Debbie Brown Mason, as well as Ricky James for their care and support at the end his life.

The burial will be private for immediate family. However, please join the family for visiting hours and a celebration of Brian’s life at Hobbs’s Funeral Home in South Portland on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 from 5p.m. ? 7p.m. For online condolences, please visit the website at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com .

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be

made to the:

Humane Society at

http://www.humanesociety.org.

