SCARBOROUGH – John J. Murphy, 82, of Alger Drive died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at the Gosnell Hospice House with his loving family by his side.John was born, the third child of eight, on Oct. 20, 1937 in Houlton, the son of the late Harold J. and Cecile P. (Robichaud) Murphy. He grew up in Redbank during the 1940’s and 50’s and graduated from South Portland High School in the class of 1956. While growing up in Redbank, John was in scouts and earned his Eagle Scout Badge in 1955.On July 13, 1963 John married Dale Boudreau at St. John’s Church in South Portland. Together, over the next 57 years, they raised their two kids, Scott and Shelly, along with many dogs and cats. As a kid growing up, and as an adult, John always had a dog to spend time with. John and Dale moved to Scarborough in 1964 and have spent their entire married life in the community.After graduation, John went to work for Coca-Cola Bottling Company. In 1959 he was “Salesman of the Year”, his prize was a new, 17′ Crist Craft Ski Boat. In 1962 he was drafted into the Army. He served in the 4th Calvary Division connected to the “Big Red One” in Ft. Riley, Kansas. He served on active duty from 1962 to 1964 and was in the reserves until 1968. In 1973 John left Coca-Cola and went to work at J.J. Nissan Bakery. He drove tractor trailer while at Nissan’s and received the 2-million-mile safe driving award before he retired in 2004.John loved to go camping, fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren play and compete in their respective activities. His greatest love was the time he spent surrounded by family and friends while reminiscing about the “old days”, growing up in a family with eight kids, there were always stories to tell and memories to share.John was predeceased by a sister, Patricia Rouleau and three brothers, Jim, Dick, and Phil Murphy. He is survived by his wife, Dale Boudreau Murphy of Scarborough; a son, Scott and his wife Karen Selberg Murphy of Scarborough, a daughter, Shelley Murphy Burton and her husband Jerry Burton of Westbrook; five grandchildren, Nick Murphy, Brendan Murphy, Jake Murphy, Maggie Murphy, and Dylan Burton; a sister, Marie Clements of California, Nancy and her husband John Land of South Portland, and Cathy Piper of South Portland.Visiting hours celebrating John’s life, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. For the safety of everyone in attendance, and following state mandate guidelines, everyone must wear a mask. To view John’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.comTo send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John J. Murphy please visit our Tribute Store.

Those who wish may make contributions in John’s memory to: The Animal Refugee League 217 Landing Rd. Westbrook, ME 04092

