Randy Roy Otis 1953 – 2020 WOOLWICH – Randy Roy Otis, 67, of Middle Rd., passed away on Saturday Sep. 19, 2020 at his home after a long struggle with kidney cancer, renal failure, and dementia. He was born to Corris A. Otis (McGuire) and William D. Otis on Jan. 17, 1953, in Waterville. The family moved to Bath around 1960 where he attended Bath schools, graduating from Morse High School in 1971. Randy worked at the Bath Iron Works as a crane operator, retiring after 36 years. He grew up playing the game of baseball. He played in Little League and Babe Ruth where it is said that he still holds the record of the most strikeouts in one game with 22. He continued on to play Morse varsity and Legion ball where he excelled as a south paw. After high school he started playing softball and continued for many years in Bath, Brunswick, and Wiscasset Leagues. He loved time on the field with his friends, and going to tournaments around New England, even becoming state champs. The team was like a big family with wives and children following the team to be their most loyal fans. When his son, Matt, was old enough to play “ball” he coached him in Little League with his good friend Benny Gilmore, and then later coached Babe Ruth with his best friend Duane York. Randy also loved to be in and around the water. He spent many days surfing in Ormond Beach, Fla. in the early ’70s with his friend John. He often spoke of these days with a twinkle in his eye. He was a devoted father and family man. There were family vacations every year while Matt was growing up, usually to a camp on a lake. He also enjoyed yearly trips to Cape Cod with his wife Lori exploring all the beaches. He loved spending time with his son, Matt, daughter-in-law Amy, and grandchildren, Ayla and Micah. He was a devoted son who took care of his parents as they became disabled with dementia and very much appreciated the help given by his very special niece, Stacey. He will be missed dearly and remembered for his sly smile and his kind and generous heart. He was predeceased by his parents, Coke and Sonny; his brother Rusty Otis; father-in-law Melvin Cornish; and grandmother-in-law Elva Edwards. He is survived by his wife, Lori; son Matthew, daughter-in-law Amy, grandchildren Ayla and Micah; his brother, Robert Otis and wife Jean, sister, Gena Swift and husband Jeff; mother-in-law, Verna Cornish; sister-in-law, Linda Talbot and husband Frank; many cousins, and special nieces and nephews, whom he treasured. Due to Covid-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. To express your thoughts and condolences to the family please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

