PORTLAND – Sandra L. Hanscom, 81, formerly of Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at the Barron Center.Sandra was born in South Portland, the daughter of Paul and Louise Barnes. She graduated from South Portland High School Class of 1957.Sandra worked for many years with the Town of Cape Elizabeth in the Tax Assessors office.She was a member at Willowdale Golf course with her late husband. She also enjoyed reading and knitting.She was predeceased by her husband Norman S. Hanscom and daughter Leslie Easler.Survivors include her son, Wayne Hanscom and his wife Julee of Cornish; one sister, Cynthia Durgin of South Portland; four grandchildren, Kristina Harmon, Joshua Gillespie, Jessica Bergstresser and Jennifer Campbell; and five great-grandchildren. A Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth. Online condolences and online obituary may be found at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the guidance of Hobbs Funeral Home 230 Cottage Road South Portland, Maine 04106.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in her name to the:Barron Center1145 Brighton Ave.Portland, ME 04102

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous