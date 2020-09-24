The members of First Congregational Church are hosting a curbside/take-out baked bean supper on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the church, 141 North St., Kennebunkport.

Church volunteers will package two types of home baked beans, (small white and kidney), American chop suey, hot dogs, rolls, and coleslaw, topped off with a slice of homemade pie. Church members are hoping that everyone will enjoy the meals as they have in the past, but in a safe and different setting.

Social distancing and mask wearing will be in effect. Exact change is required: adults and children 12 and older, $8 per person, and the cost for children younger than 12 is $5 per child. Please note there will be no indoor dining and no rest rooms available. There will be limited seating outdoors, weather permitting. Church members ask that people call Carol at 20-967-3076 to reserve meals in advance.

In addition to this curbside/take-out supper hosted by church members, the congregation welcomes people to attend Sunday worship service on the church Facebook page. The service begins at 9:30 a.m., www.firstchurchkport.org. The church is also doing in-person worship on the back lawn at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays, by reservation only. To attend, RSVP by calling 207-967-3897 prior to Sunday.

York County Hebrew School begins

York County Community Hebrew School at Biddeford’s Congregation Etz Chaim will begin on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. Attendees will decorate a community member’s first sukkah, as the school prepares for the holiday of Sukkot.

York County Hebrew School, the only Hebrew School in York County, is beginning its 30th year of teaching students between the ages of 5-13 years old about Torah, Jewish history and culture, and reading Hebrew.

The school provides an interactive program that is tailored to meet the needs of its students. It’s an opportunity for students to learn, grow, and be engaged with other Jewish children. Classes will be held weekly via Zoom beginning on Thursday, Oct. 8.

For more information, contact Cantor Beth Strassler at 207-967-5833 or [email protected]

