The flag represents all

To the editor,

“All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for the people of good conscience to remain silent.”

– Thomas Jefferson

On July 3 we hung an American flag alongside a Biden 2020 flag. The American flag is a symbol of all of us, not just those supporting the president and we felt called to respond to that trend. Over the past eight weeks we have had our Biden flag and our Justice Now signs ripped down, slashed with knives and destroyed.

The police have been very helpful and we have been able to photograph this assailant. But like the current administration, the intimidation was intense. Our garden stand was despoiled and the message was clear: “You have no right to disagree with me.”

We kept buying flags and putting them up. We felt that in order to prevent tyranny from gaining a foothold we had to speak up. We felt the realities of this administration’s desire to conquer with fear, to keep us all afraid, reaching for guns, using violence.

We are people of good conscience and would never tear a sign down. But we will not cower or let our fear silence us. Please fly the American flag alongside your Biden flag and take back the flag for all of us.

It does not belong to one party as they would have us believe. Do not remain silent.

The Rev. Mary Zachary-Lang and Dan Lang

Kennebunk

‘Caring’ candidates on the ballot

To the editor,

In 2017 as my late husband Roger Hansen lay dying, fellow Kennebunk High football coach Joe Rafferty visited and brought over many players. These visits brought both of us so much comfort and joy. They later attended Roger’s memorial and told heartfelt, warm stories about how Roger had influenced their lives.

Local business owner Traci Gere reached out to me at a time when I needed emotional support to ask me to work in Make It KPT, her game and puzzle store. I so appreciated her kindness at a tough time.

My friend Susan Dechambeault of Biddeford always stayed in touch and we would often meet up on Saturday mornings.

In 2019, while serving in the House, I was hospitalized with a serious illness and later due to an auto accident. I was unable to drive to Augusta, but fellow representatives Chris Babbidge of Kennebunk, Henry Ingwersen of Arundel, and Daniel Hobbs of Wells stepped up and transported me back and forth to Augusta.

What do these folks have in common? They are all running for the Maine Legislature:

Joe Rafferty is running for the Maine Senate to represent Kennebunk, Wells, Acton, Lebanon, North Berwick, and part of Berwick;

Sen. Susan Dechambeault is seeking reelection to continue representing Biddeford, Kennebunkport, Arundel, Alfred, Dayton, and Lyman;

Rep. Daniel Hobbs is seeking re-election to represent most of Wells;

Rep. Chris Babbidge is seeking re-election to represent most of Kennebunk;

Traci Gere is running for her first House term to represent my old district of Kennebunkport and parts of Kennebunk and Biddeford;

Rep. Henry Ingwersen is seeking re-election to represent Arundel, Dayton, and part of Lyman.

But what they also have in common is they are all caring, compassionate, industrious, selfless humans who put the needs of others first. I urge you to get your ballot early and elect this incredible roster of winners. Reach out to older and first-time voters and help them obtain and submit their ballots, too. Do it for our futures.

Diane M. Denk

Kennebunk

Candidate is ‘insightful, skilled’

To the editor,

Never has the courage and judgment of our elected officials felt so vital. Rarely do we get a candidate as insightful and skilled as Traci Gere for state representative (House District 9). Traci offers a wide range of assets, from her experience as a small business owner to her active, informed approach to community responsibility. But it is her commitment to high-quality public education that is especially worth calling out.

I’ve served with Traci on several Regional School Unit 21 school board committees and I’ve seen her take on the thorniest challenges, including our enrollment task force, math curriculum review committee, and school renovation committees. She has also participated in key principal and superintendent search processes. She shows up, does the hard work, and asks the tough questions.

My family has benefited from Traci’s strong voice for strategic decision-making in instructional planning, district vision-setting, and budgeting. When our district leadership and board debate the most consequential issues impacting our students’ education, Traci is there – elevating the substance of the debate, fighting for educational equity and proposing innovative solutions.

I cannot think of a better representative to fight for effective public education than Traci Gere. Please join me in enthusiastically voting for her on (or before) Nov. 3.

Gaby Grekin

Kennebunkport

Rallies are ill-advised

To the editor,

They don’t call him the Pied Piper for nothing … or, if they haven’t begun yet, they soon will. Just look at what he’s doing. You can even set it to music. Remember “Old MacDonald”?

With a rally here, a rally there, here a rally, there a rally, everywhere a rally, rally. And none of his merry Redcappers are wearing masks. So why the Pied Piper?

One way or another, the president is either leading or urging his loyal followers out of the safety of science and then sending back to their communities to spread the most infectious disease we’ve seen in over 100 years.

And, wonder of wonders, he’s breaking the law to do it. Hard to imagine him playing fast and loose with the law, isn’t it?

In Nevada, Gov. Sisolak has issued an executive order requiring face masks in public and limiting pubic gatherings to a maximum of 50 people, pretty clear.

Yet President Trump welcomed more than 5,000 mostly unmasked supporters to to his rally there and — compounding the insanity — he held it indoors (also against the governor’s executive order). It was what the press has taken to calling a Super Spreader.

But don’t worry about the president. Responding to a question about his safety, he said he wasn’t concerned. “I’m on stage,” he said, “and it’s very far away” from the crowd.

How he must love them, his 5,000 throw-away supporters, if he won’t even walk among them.

John Forssen

Kennebunk

Candidate focused on ‘kitchen table’ issues

To the editor,

Henry Ingwersen was elected in November 2018, outpacing Janet Mills in House District 10 with good reason. He campaigned the old-fashioned way, by knocking on doors and getting to know people. In fact, my mother even said, as he walked up her driveway one time, “here comes Henry again.”

The people of this district, which includes Dayton, Arundel, and part of Lyman, need someone in Augusta with that same neighborly approach. Rep. Ingwersen spent his career working as an elementary school teacher and has deep roots in our community.

He doesn’t advocate for outside interests. In fact, he ignores them completely and focuses on kitchen table issues that matter right now: property tax relief, education, and, as an avid ATVer myself, protecting our public land.

I am proud to have someone like Rep. Ingwersen represent me in Augusta, and I know he will be an independent voice for what’s right.

Tom Letourneau

Dayton

Candidate is ‘genuine, caring’

To the editor,

This letter is written in support of Henry Ingwersen, as he campaigns for re-election for his seat in the Maine State Legislature. I met Henry two-years ago when I was a resident of Arundel. At that time, I had been diagnosed with depression and cancer. Representative Ingwersen called me offering his support in my plight with MainePERS in Augusta.

From that point on, he called regularly with concern for my well-being. One year later, when I provided personal testimony to MainePERS, Henry met me there and also testified in support of me.

Through these interactions, I came to know Henry. He is genuine, caring and personable. Most important, as he shared his career path with me, is the fact that he has walked the walk and lived the life of those he fights for. He has been hard-working and passionate in Augusta.

Final word, Henry is real. These days, “real” can be difficult to find. Re-elect Henry.

Kristin L. Jortberg

Biddeford

