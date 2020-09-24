BIDDEFORD – Cecile Bisson, 81, of Biddeford, passed away on the evening of Sep. 21, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.She was born in Biddeford on Oct. 15, 1931, daughter of the late Edmond and Aurore (Lamirande) Dube, and was educated locally at Saint Andre School in Biddeford. On June 15, 1963, Cecile married the love of her life, Rene Bisson, at St. Andre Church in Biddeford.Cecile and her husband Rene had a camp in Vassalboro, which they enjoyed together for 20 years and met great people. They also had a trailer in Zephyrhills, Fla. for about 12 years. Cecile worked as a bottom cementer, as well as at the Nike shoe store in Saco, retiring in 2001. She spent most of her days working around the house.Cecile is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years Rene Bisson of Biddeford; as well as several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind “adopted” son Troy Daigle, whose three children Gavin (now deceased), Chase, and Blake endearingly called her Memere. She was predeceased by her siblings, brothers Arthur, Conrad, Robert, Ernest, Noel, Leo, Roland, and Albert Dube, and sisters Marie Jean Roy, Laurette Beaudoin, Irene Chretien, Yvonne Nolette, and Marie Rose Chabot. Visiting Hours will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 , 2020 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

