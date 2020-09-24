Sept. 27, 1995

Don Richards thinks it’s high time Westbrook got rid of party caucuses for nominating city officers. “It’s not fair to let a few persons control who the person is going to be on that ballot,” he said. He’s especially upset at the use of bullet balloting Wednesday, when bullet votes in the Democratic caucus apparently shot Paul LeConte out of the alderman-at-large race. Richards vowed to lead a campaign to abolish the caucuses. LeConte has launched a write-in campaign.

The New Fourteen Main Restaurant, a perennial favorite on Main Street for Gorham residents, is on the verge of closing to make way for a new Key Bank building. Lucille and Charlie Balzerini have reached an agreement to sell their restaurant to the bank, but are waiting to see if the town will allow a 3,300-square-foot building and a drive-through on the site before closing the deal.

60 Years Ago The Westbrook American reported on Sept. 28, 1960, that Martha Parsons, Dorothy Durgin and Arline Bryant were named to a Ladies Aid committee at North Street Methodist Church in Gorham to plan an annual sale and supper. In Westbrook, Larry Harnois, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Harnois, left to attend St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia. He graduated from Cheverus High School.

New residents have made their homes in Gorham. Tammy and Lloyd Speed, Shawn and Nicole, were given a housewarming at their new home on County Road Aug. 26 by her parents and sisters. Jed and Laurie Russell, Jillian, Nicole and Jordan, recently moved to 1 Cold Springs Lane from the Topsham area. Jed is a teacher at Gorham High School.

Holly Leo, wife of Ralph Leo, and their daughters, Michele, 17, and Rachel, 16, of Leo Racing, 380 Main St., Westbrook, have qualified for their bracket finals at Maplegrove Dragway in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 28.

Sept. 28, 2005

The Stroudwater Street bridge will be closed during reconstruction, the Maine Turnpike Authority decided Tuesday. Westbrook Mayor Bruce Chuluda warned the authority that the action would “put traffic onto an already overburdened Spring Street.”

Westbrook has until Oct. 22 to reach an agreement with the police union before a fact-finding report it received last week becomes public. The city and police union have been unable to reach a contract agreement for three years. “I am going to make every effort to resolve this contract,” Mayor Bruce Chuluda said.

The Westbrook Public Services Department has begun the process of replacing seven Riverbank Park trees that were removed as a result of safety concerns. Arborists chose two sugar maples, two pin oaks, two gingko bilobas and one American elm as the replacements.

There will be two days of bargain hunting at the United Methodist Women of Gorham’s annual rummage sale Oct. 14 and 15. Ruth Ayers said the recycling event, which has become more popular than ever, will feature clothes, dishes, small appliances, furniture, books, puzzles, toys and more.

Gorham town councilors are seeking a Maine Turnpike spur to complement the Gorham bypass in relieving traffic congestion. Council Chairman Burleigh Loviett wrote a letter last week inviting the Maine Turnpike Authority to discuss Gorham traffic problems with town officials. Loviett said a spur could be functional in five years and would be a traffic solution for generations down the road.

