David P. Hodgdon 1932 – 2020 WISCASSET – David P. Hodgdon, 88, of Birch Point Road died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Bath on May 28, 1932, a son of Lewis P. and Anna Swett Hodgdon. He graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1950. On Jan. 9, 1954 he married Natalie M. Hathorne. He retired from the Bath Water District and was a self-employed master electrician. He loved fly fishing at Tim Pond. He is survived by his wife, Natalie Mae Hodgdon of Wiscasset; one son, Jody E. Hodgdon of Wiscasset, two daughters, Judy E. Cassidy and her husband Kenneth of Woolwich and Jeanne E. Oakes of Milford; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Jason Hodgdon and daughter, Jennifer Hodgdon. A graveside service will be held at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Woolwich at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association 51 US Route 1, Ste M. Scarborough, ME 04074

