ST. ALBANS, WV – Eleanor Burr Stogden Taylor, 89, of St. Albans, WV passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2020.She was a graduate of Simmons College, Boston, Mass., in 1953 where she received her teaching degree in Home Economics. As part of her final project at Simmons, Ellen created her own wedding dress which included a great deal of hand stitching as well as a limited amount of lace due to the difficulties of obtaining this desired item at that time. She was featured in the Kennebunk, Maine newspaper for her beautiful creation. Her passion remained in education, teaching at George Washington High School in Charleston where one of her famous classes, Boy’s Chef, was specifically for the young men. Ellen received awards that included the Teacher of the Year Runner Up in 1985 and Certificates of Appreciation in Education in 1984 and 1991. Preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Betty Burr of Kennebunk; and one sister, Janet McGuire of Portland. Ellen is survived by her husband, James Taylor; son, James (Tom) Bailey of Mineral, Va., daughter, Janet Elizabeth Dunlap of St. Albans, WV; Stephen Stogden of St. Albans, WV; and brother, Alex Burr. In addition, she leaves behind seven grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. The family will be gathering in the future for a celebration of Ellen’s life.

Guest Book