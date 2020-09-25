BROOKLYN, NY – Emily Caras Snyder of Brooklyn, NY passed away on the morning of Sept. 17, 2020 at the age of 33. Her death, due to cardiac arrest, happened in an instant. Emily was the loving wife of Charles Snyder, and a loving mother to twin daughters, Olivia and Caroline. Born on June 16, 1987, Emily was the daughter of Sally and Matt Caras, of Arrowsic, Maine, and the sister of Scott Caras, of Hingham, Mass. She grew up in Cape Elizabeth, Maine.Emily was loving, kind, and caring; fun, happy, and vibrant; and her smile would light up the room. She would do anything for anyone and was recognized by her friends and colleagues as genuine, enthusiastic, hard-working, smart, and full of positive energy, curiosity, warmth, and love.Emily graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 2005. After a gap year in which she completed two National Outdoor Leadership School programs and ran her first marathon, Emily attended Cornell University, graduating in 2010. A strong student and championship swimmer, she was a true scholar-athlete. At Cornell, Emily was a member of the 400 Club, an honor for varsity athletes who achieve a 4.0 GPA. She is a member of the Maine Swimming Hall of Fame, still holds over 30 Maine State Age Group swimming records, was a high school All-American, and broke numerous Cornell swimming records. These honors attest to her success as a swimmer, but more important to Emily was the joy swimming brought, the life lessons it taught, and the friendships she made through the sport. Emily was a natural leader who led by example as captain of her USA Swimming club team, her high school swim team, and the Cornell Women’s Swimming and Diving Team. A nutrition major in Cornell’s College of Human Ecology, Emily completed her dietetic internship at Cornell in 2011 and became a registered dietitian. Her professional career was in the non-profit sector because she wanted to make a difference in the world and give of herself to others. From 2011?2016 she worked at the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI), an independent, science-based consumer advocacy organization focused on nutrition, food safety, and health, headquartered in Washington, DC. From 2016-2018 she worked for the Pew Charitable Trusts in Washington, DC, advocating for improved oversight of drug compounding facilities in the United States; and in 2018, after she and her husband moved to New York City, Emily began working for God’s Love We Deliver, a well-known, Manhattan-based non-profit that delivers over 10,000 medically tailored meals to chronically ill individuals every day. In May of this year, Emily returned to CSPI to lead an advocacy program aimed at encouraging grocery stores and delivery services to adopt health-focused food marketing strategies that encourage healthy food selection by consumers.Emily met Charley, the love of her life, at Cornell in 2007. They were married in Arrowsic, Maine on August 31, 2014, and lived in Washington, DC until they moved to Brooklyn, NY in 2017. Emily and Charley shared a love that is rare. They loved to experience new things together and travel, but most of all they enjoyed quiet nights together relaxing in their home. Their love was unconditional, strengthened each of them individually, and led to the joyful birth of beautiful twin girls on July 18, 2019. Though the time they shared together was far too short, Olivia and Caroline will always know that their mother loved them more than words can express. The family of four had just returned to Brooklyn after spending several months living in Maine with Emily’s parents. Emily loved Maine, so it was special that she was able to spend so much time there enjoying the outdoors, taking long walks in the woods, and playing with her girls on the beach. Still, the family was happy to be home, optimistic about the future, and had many fun and exciting plans.Family was very important to Emily. In addition to her husband, Charley, and daughters, Olivia and Caroline, Emily is survived by her parents, Sally and Matt Caras of Arrowsic, Maine; her brother, Scott Caras, his wife Corey, and their three boys Tucker, Cam, and Griffin, of Hingham, Mass.; her in-laws Sue Chinn and Tom Snyder of Long Beach, Calif.; her brother-in-law, Colin Snyder, of Brooklyn, NY; her maternal grandmother, Marcia Clayton of Brunswick, Maine; her paternal grandfather, Ophair Caras of Lincoln, Mass.; her husband’s maternal grandmother, Linda Hill-Chinn of Chicago, Ill.; and by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, all of whom she loved dearly.A celebration of Emily’s life will be held at a future date when it is safe for friends and family to gather after COVID-19.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Emily’s name to:the Center for Science in the Public Interest 1220 L Street NW, Suite 300 Washington, DC 20005 or at cspinet.org/Emily or:God’s Love We Deliver c/o DevelopmentDepartment166 Avenue of the AmericasNew York, NY 10013 or at glwd.org or:the Southern California Food Allergy Institute(a cutting edge research institute and medical practice that helps children overcome food allergies)701 E. 28th Street, Suite 419Long Beach, CA 90806 or at socalfoodallergy.org

