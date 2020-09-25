GORHAM – Robert A. Brown, 93, passed away at his home in Gorham on Sept. 22, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, son of Louis A. Brown Sr. and Genevieve (Rogers) Brown.

Bob served in the US Navy during WWII, in the Pacific. After the war, he worked as an engineering Tech. for American Bosch Arma, military division, in the 50s-60s. He then went to work for the US Immigration and Naturalization Service at Kennedy airport, eventually promoted to Supervisory Inspector. He earned many commendations in his career w/ INS, and met numerous interesting people; probably his favorite was Irish actress Maureen O’Hara, with whom he maintained a friendship until her death. Bob traveled extensively in the US and Europe, with Ireland a frequent, beloved stop. He visited Ireland two dozen times; it was the homeland of his maternal grandparents and he had strong ties to “Eire”.

Bob enjoyed cooking, and entertaining his family and countless friends. He was a crossword puzzle devotee and an avid reader. He was also very fond of all animals, but most especially dogs. He had a grand sense of humor.

Bob lived in New York until 2008, when at age 82, he bravely moved to Buxton, Maine to be closer to family. He had been residing at The Inn at Village Square, Gorham, since Nov. 2019.

Bob was predeceased by his parents; his older brother Louis Jr.; his nephew, Roger Brown (Port Angeles, Wash.); and great-nephew, Harry Weymouth (Buxton).

He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including Judy Brown (Terry) Weymouth (Limington), Arlene (Frank Cipriano) Brown (Saratoga Springs, NY), Joyce Brown (St. Petersburg, Fla.), Betsy Weymouth (Limington), Roger’s children (WA); and Harry’s children (Buxton). Bob was “Best Uncle Ever” to his nieces and nephews, and loved by all. We also count Bob’s many friends as “extended family”; thank you all, faithful friends.

Bob was a communicant at St. Anne’s in Gorham.

His family wishes to give special thanks to the wonderful staff at The Inn at Village Square and Northern Light Hospice, all of whom gave Bob kind and loving care in his last months.

There will be a Funeral Mass to celebrate his life at St. Anne’s Church, Main St., Gorham on Saturday Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. For the health and safety of all, there will be no visiting hours. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Brooklyn, NY.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers,

you may make a donation to a favorite charity

