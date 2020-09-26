WINDHAM – John T. Hawkes, 83, of Windham, passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 with his family at his side.

He was born on Sept. 9, 1937 in Gorham to Elwin and Mary Field Hawkes. John graduated from Gorham High School in 1955 and worked at S.D. Warren for over 30 years.

He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Nancy Powers Hawkes, brothers Edwin and Carlton Hawkes, and sister Esther Noble. John is survived by his sister Joan Tobin; and his children, daughter Debra Hawkes Brown and husband Jim, son Robert Hawkes and Susan, daughter Pamela Hawkes Barr, daughter Theresa Hawkes LaMontagne and husband Fred, and son John Hawkes and Jenn.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jeffrey Hawkes and Bridgette, Derek Hawkes and Nicole, Nicole and Jon Harris, Shannon and Jay Briner, James and Patricia LaMontagne, Sarah Brown, Greg and Ashley Barr, Elizabeth and Aneesh Sahni, and Lucas LaMontagne; as well as his great-grandchildren, Joshua, Natalie and Kelsie Harris, Alyvia Hawkes, Mason and Peyton Barr, Naomi and Noelle LaMontagne, and Everett and Ethan Briner.

A graveside service will be held on Monday Sept. 28. at 10:00 at Hillside Cemetery, Gorham, Maine. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, Maine. To read the full obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

